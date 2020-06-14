High school grads get downtown banners

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Borough of Point Pleasant Beach, the Board of Education and the Fisher Family Fund have partnered together to bring graduating high school seniors a special way to mark their achievements in Point Beach schools.

The groups purchased banners for each student that will fly downtown as a testament to their hard work and accomplishment. Each senior will be able to take their banner home as a souvenir later in the summer.

“Our seniors have had a very difficult year,” said Mayor Paul Kanitra.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen and the students for facing such a difficult year with such a positive attitude,” he said.

The banner installation will also help the borough in the long run, the mayor said, providing a way to hang more signs in the future.

The senior banners will fly for at least the month of June, the mayor said.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.