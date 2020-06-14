SEA GIRT — An impressive group formed at the National Guard base Sunday, dressed all in white, mallets in hand, ready to play croquet and celebrate National Croquet Day on June 8. Members of the Green Gables Croquet Club showed strength in numbers in hopes to draw more interest to the sport.

The Green Gables Croquet Club [GGCC] was founded in 1957. The longest-held, continuous croquet club in the country originated in Spring Lake, and has since found its home on the National Guard base here, where it has three courts and more than 60 members.

Sue Linden opened up her oceanfront home for croquet in 1957. After her death, the club continued to play wherever it could before club members came into an agreement with the New Jersey at the National Guard Training Center in Sea Girt.

“It’s the oldest continuous club,” Club President Scott McMurray said. “It’s a lot of fun and there are a lot of different types of croquet.”

Mr. McMurray was introduced to the sport after his wife, who was coming off foot surgery, was invited to play. Unable to play tennis, she picked up the sport and took her husband along with her. The introducing player will turn 89 this year, he said, and will be teaching some croquet basics to beginners.

Croquet started in the mid 19th century in the British Isles, according to the United States Croquet Association [USCA], which was formed in 1987 to promote interest in the international rules of croquet. With a resurgence of the sport in recent years, what started internationally has seen Americans compete at a high level, placing as high as second and third in world competitions, according to the association.

