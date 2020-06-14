Brooklyn students present plans for borough lakefront

LAKE COMO — Borough officials and residents alike are on a mission to make Lake Como a destination spot, and with the help of students from Williamsburg High School for Architecture and Design [WHSAD], plans were presented in a special council meeting held June 5.

“It was really good to see. It was fantastic,” Jon Gibbons, former chair of the environmental commission, said of the presentation.

Students from WHSAD, in Brooklyn, New York, started a five-year project to design concepts for the borough’s open areas and spaces with a focus on the environmental impact, all while giving Lake Como the spotlight to become a “destination spot.”

“Everyone in attendance was bowled over by the extent of the research and the quality of the design, especially as it was carried out by 10th-year high school students. Nobody expected this,” Mr. Gibbons said.

An informational and planning meeting took place last February when WHSAD teachers and students joined up to meet with borough residents and officials, along with anyone interested in the project, including Spring Lake councilman Syd Whalley.

