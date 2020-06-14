BRICK TOWNSHIP — A day after the township officially reopened its playgrounds, officials were forced to close them again after pressure from the governor’s office.

The township had opened its parks on June 10, with the township removing fences around the playgrounds to let children play. After a call from Gov. Phil Murphy, the township was forced to reverse course the next day, said Dan Santaniello, the director of recreation for the township.

On June 11, the township put signs up warning residents not to use the playgrounds. For Mr. Santaniello, he feels it is time to reopen.

“From my standpoint they should be open,” he said. “I feel terrible for the kids that have no backyards.”

Playgrounds were closed as part of executive order 107, which was signed by Gov. Murphy on March 21, in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

