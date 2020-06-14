ACHS to host drive-thru graduation ceremony

LAKE COMO — Graduating students from the Academy Charter High School in Lake Como will receive the chance to cross the stage despite the unusual school year brought about by the novel coronavirus.

School Superintendent Shawn Heeter said this year’s original graduation ceremony will look a little different, though held on its originally planned date of June 18.

“We’re going to do a drive-thru ceremony at the school throughout the course of the day,” Mr. Heeter said, welcoming grads to a drive-up photo opportunity in receiving their diplomas. “We will make it official for the graduates.”

The day will be held in time blocks that allow students to properly social distance and still toss their caps in the air.

“It’s an opportunity for them to come and take a picture like in the traditional setting. It was something that a couple staff members presented to me. It was an idea fit our needs,” Mr. Heeter said.

In addition to the drive-thru graduation, the school will host a virtual graduation Friday at 3 p.m. via the school’s YouTube channel.

In the school’s first year of virtual learning, Mr. Heeter said the school, including the staff and students, made the best of it all.

“All things considered, we had a pretty good school year,” he said.

