Point Pleasant schools plan in-person graduations in July

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant School District has announced that in addition to its virtual graduation ceremony, two in-person outdoor graduation ceremonies will be held in early July.

“On Tuesday, June 9, the governor [Phil Murphy] announced that the number permitted to gather at outdoor locations will be increased from 25 to 500 individuals effective July 3, as long as the numbers of COVID-19 cases continues to decline,” Superintendent Vincent S. Smith stated in a letter to parents and students July 11.

“With this announcement and no further changes ordered, we are happy to inform you that two in-person outdoor commencement ceremonies are being planned for Wednesday, July 8, with a rain date of Thursday, July 9.

“The first ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. and the second at 10:30 a.m. This will be in addition to the virtual graduation that is scheduled to be released online Friday, June 19 at 6:30 p.m.”

According to the letter, two tickets are expected to be issued to each graduating senior for guests to attend the ceremony. Further details are expected to be released by the district in coming days.

Officials are asking families to complete a survey no later than Wednesday, June 17, to help them anticipate the number in attendance “to remain in compliance with applicable requirements for gatherings, including social distancing.”

