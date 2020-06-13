MANASQUAN — Large numbers of beachgoers packed the shore on Saturday despite the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, forcing some municipalities to close beachfronts early to prevent overcrowding.

Saturday was the opening day of the season for Manasquan Beach. Before the season started the borough had already sold more than 20,000 season badges, according to Walter Wall, the borough’s beach director. On Saturday, he said, the borough sold 1,400 daily badges, nearly double of the 800 daily beach badges sold last Saturday.

By noon, the borough’s four parking lots were filled. More than 700 daily parking passes were sold, which is 200 more than the borough usually sells, according to Mr. Walter. Normally, he said, “this normally doesn’t happen until around the Fourth of July weekend, so this is two weeks early.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“People have nothing else to do,” Mr. Wall said about why the beach was more crowded than usual.”I think a lot of the beaches limited the number of badges they sold and I guess they came here.”

In Brick Township, Brick Beach 1 hit maximum allowed capacity at 9:50 a.m. and Brick Beach 3 hit capacity at 10:24 a.m.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.