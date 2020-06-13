SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS – Parents and their children took part in a march around Spring Lake Elementary School in a show of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement on Saturday.

Organized by borough residents Mary Conway and Irene Taylor, the march and rally which was held at the gazebo behind the school brought together residents to denounce racism and bias in society.

“We didn’t see anything planned in the Manasquan [School District] sending districts and felt that is was the right thing to do and also we wanted to inspire the future generations to be part of this change and to end systemic racism,” Ms. Conway said.

Around 100 parents and children attended the march, which concluded with wrapping black ribbons around the gazebo near the Spring Lake Heights Police Department.

“It was wonderful to see the community show up to support the black community and people of color and to affirm to be better, it was a very special event,” Ms. Conway added.

The death of George Floyd, an African-American man who died while being arrest by police officers in Minneapolis, set off a chain of protests around the United States and the world. A widely shared video of the incident showed an officer kneeling on Mr. Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes as he was being arrested on Memorial Day. The incident brought race relations and policing front and center in the national debate.

Pastor Michael Morgan, of the Shiloh Baptist Church in Manasquan, spoke during at the end of the rally on Saturday. He said that throughout the course of his life as an African-American he has been treated unfairly by law enforcement, but there have been many times he has been helped by police officers.

He preached for unity, and to come together.

“Yes we have injustice going on but we also have to remember that this does not apply to every police officer and we need our police officers,” he said.

Mr. Morgan says it gives him hope to see communities like Spring Lake Heights come together and support the cause of racial justice.

“If Dr. Martin Luther King were alive today, he would be sad and he would hurt for the death of George Floyd, but he would be so inspired by seeing these predominantly white communities coming out and supporting Black Lives Matter,” Mr. Morgan said. “The reason why I am so confident of change is that America is one voice. It is not just a Black voice, it is America’s voice now and that is where the strength is, in that we are united as Americans.”

Over the course of the last few years, the Spring Lake Heights Police Department has taken part in state-mandated training excises to help the department in interacting with different communities.

Officer’s a regularly trained through the Office of the state’s Community Law Enforcement Affirmative Relations Institute, which teaches officers of de-escalation techniques and cultural diversity training. The training aims to improve how law enforcement interacts with the African-American, Islamic, Asian, Sikh, Latino and Hispanic, Jewish, LGBTQ communities and understanding bias crimes and incidents reporting.

“The organizers, their hearts were in the right place for a peaceful march and the communication on the part of the organizers and the police department could not have gone any better,” Police Chief Edward Gunnell said.

