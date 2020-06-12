WALL TOWNSHIP — Hundreds of protestors marched through the streets of the township Friday afternoon, protesting racism both around the nation and at home.

Organized by Clarence Celius, a graduate of Wall Township High School, the June 12 “I’m Tired, We”re Tired” protest march started at the school, with protestors from Wall and nearby towns navigating their way through residential areas along 18th Avenue and Baileys Corner Road before assembling at the Wall Township Athletics Fields to hear from the event’s organizers, faith leaders, as well as the chief of the Wall Township Police Chief Kenneth Brown Jr., who knelt in a gesture of solidarity with them.

Along the route, protestors shouted “black lives matter” and repeated the names of African-Americans who were killed by police including George Floyd, whose death while being arrested sparked protests in the United States and abroad.

The protest aimed their frustration at the Wall Township Police Department, which in the past has faced accusations of discrimination and misconduct. Mr. Celius, who said he met with the department when organizing the protest, said that something needs to change.

“The community is very strong, [but] Wall PD has a lot of work to do, a lot of work to do within themselves,” he said. “The leaders of Wall PD, they have to make a difference and everyone else will follow.”

The peaceful event had a few tense moments when protestors came face to face with police officers blocking off roads to allow them to navigate their way to Wall Township Athletics Fields.

During the first encounter, protestors urged officers at the corner of 18th Avenue and Baileys Corner Road to kneel in solidarity with the movement. While four eventually did, one continued to stand, which angered protesters. The second encounter, which involved officers blocking off Lewis Court, two Sea Girt police officers assisting Wall Township took a knee in solidarity with the protestors, but one Wall Township officer continued to stand and walked away from protestors saying “I only kneel for god.”

Mr. Celius called the Wall officer’s reaction “upsetting to see.”

“They [police] are the leader of the community … “My question is who are you protecting, who are you serving,” he said. “They are serving racism and inequality and they are serving police brutality. That is what they proved today.”

At the athletic field, however, Police Chief Brown addressed the gathering, telling the protestors that his department “condemns racism, profiling and police violence.”

Talking about his time with Mr. Celius, the chief said that “Clearance told me that he is uncomfortable talking with police officers.”

“We want to change that. Our goal is to build trust and confidence in the community so that everyone feels comfortable, no one should feel uncomfortable,” Chief Brown said, going on to describe the department’s community outreach programs. “We are here to protect everyone equally, at any time. We are here for you.”

