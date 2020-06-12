Summer Recreation Camp canceled

BAY HEAD — The borough’s annual Summer Recreation Camp has been canceled for the season, officials said.

During the recent meeting of the borough council, Councilwoman Holly MacPherson, chair of the Parks, Grounds and Recreation Committee, announced that the 2020 camp would not be held due to concerns stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, as well as facility usage.

“I know Gov. [Phil] Murphy has given the OK for summer rec programs to start July 6, but in Bay Head we are not going to be able to do that because the main facility that we use, Bay Head School, is not available to us, so this year we are not going to have the rec program and look forward to next year,” she said.

The summer camp, typically held from early-July to mid-August for children ages 5 through 12, registers upward of 30 participants each summer to enjoy arts and crafts, athletic activities and much more.

“I know Gov. Murphy just authorized a time period where you can have a summer rec program and … I guess I want to know why the school isn’t available and maybe why the church might not be available and if there is any way that we can put a program in place for at least part of the summer … because there are so many kids in town right now … and I think that would be terrific,” Harris Street resident Charlaine Charlton questioned during the meeting.

Councilwoman Jennifer Barnes-Gambert also expressed hope for a way to hold some sort of recreation activities for young residents.

“A few years ago the school was not an option because they were under construction and I know that the summer rec program was held out of All Saints [Episcopal Church] and they did utilize the [Centennial] park,” she said. “It is such a great program I would hate to see it not happen this summer so if anything could possibly be done to save it I think that would be a great thing.”

