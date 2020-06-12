Senior Celebration a fond farewell to Class of 2020

POINT PLEASANT — Personalized lawn signs, T-shirts and handwritten messages were just some of the many gifts presented to the graduating class of Point Pleasant Borough High School as they received special visitors at their homes Monday afternoon.

On June 8, dozens of administrators and teachers hopped on yellow school buses to take part in a special Senior Celebration event. With tote bags emblazoned with the district Panther logo loaded up, faculty members drove around the community to visit the 213 district seniors to celebrate their achievements and bid them a fond adieu as graduation day approaches.

“It was really great. We were given a timeslot and I made sure I was home and went outside and … three of my teachers from the school were there,” said Alexa Rossi, one of the co-valedictorians.

“One of them was my math teacher and then two of them I didn’t have personally, but I know them from around the school, and they read allowed one of the messages that was in our bag that our teachers wrote for us which was really sweet and they gave us a yard sign.

“Just looking through the bag and seeing all the handwritten notes that our teachers had written to us was very, very special and it was just nice to have some last words from your teachers. Even though you couldn’t see them in person it was something personal and it was great to hear from them in general.”

The seniors had an extra special reason to celebrate and feel connected Monday as a banner was flown over the borough neighborhoods throughout the two hour event featuring the words “Senior Celebration Congrats ‘20 Pt Boro Grads.”

“We also had the plane flying around with the banner which was nice because the whole town could kind of celebrate,” Alexa said. “Even though we were all separated it gave us a sense of unity just to know that everybody in the town would see that and that all of my fellow seniors were also being celebrated at the same time.

“A bunch of the seniors were texting each other during it saying what teachers came so it was definitely a very cool experience and gave us something to talk about with each other and connect even though it couldn’t be in person.”

