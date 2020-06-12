Restaurants and retailers ready for eased limits

Local restaurants are preparing to greet patrons for outdoor dining and retailers are getting ready to welcome shoppers indoors on June 15.

In Point Pleasant Borough, restaurants have been busy submitting Outside Dining Applications that will cover the hours 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

“We were one of the first in the area to have a local ordinance like this [and] our intent now is to streamline the process so local restaurants can serve customers without being hamstrung by capacity limits and other restrictions,” Mayor Robert Sabosik said last week.

“We are trying to make it as easy as possible. We are allowing them tables, umbrellas, tents, whatever they decide to do,” he added.

“We want our town to come out and to be able to socialize once again and we want our restaurants and food purveyors to really be able to get a business plan together where they can hire back our local people and get revenue coming into their establishments.”

In addition to the required municipal approvals and permits, new restaurant regulations were recently announced by the state Department of Health. They include limiting seating to a maximum of eight customers per table, with tables set six feet apart; eliminating buffets, salad bars and self-service drink stations; as well as disinfecting all tables, chairs and shared items such as menus, condiments and pens after each use.

“This time period is allowing businesses to get their eggs in order so when they do have the ability to open they have great consumer confidence and there is no confusion as far as what is to be expected,” said Eileen McCabe, executive director of the Point Pleasant Chamber of Commerce.

“Restaurants are using digital menus, they are going to be having tech services for when your table is ready, so there is a lot of stuff going on. If anything it adds a little ambiance to the business and can make up for some of the sales loss over the last three months,” she added.

