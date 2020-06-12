Municipal functions set to reopen

POINT PLEASANT — Several functions of municipal operations are being scheduled to return to normal in the coming weeks.

“As the governor [Phil Murphy] is finally easing some capacity restrictions, we are finalizing plans to reopen Borough Offices to the public for daily business and will have those plans finalized shortly,” Mayor Robert Sabosik announced in a message on the borough website June 10.

“Even though municipal offices in Borough Hall are still closed to the public for daily operations, we are still performing essential functions to keep our community running smoothly.”

The opening of municipal courts was also announced this week.

“I’m pleased to announce our basketball and tennis courts, along with our skatepark, will be reopening at the end of this week,” the mayor wrote. “The Governor’s Office has stated these facilities can be opened, but social distancing is still required. The playgrounds will remain closed per the governor’s executive orders.

“We are pleased that since the beginning of this pandemic, we chose a balanced approach and while other towns closed all of their facilities, we still kept our open space fields operational for passive recreation.

“For youth sports organizations looking to permit use of the fields, our Recreation Department will be reaching out to the heads of each organization to begin the process shortly.”

COVID-19 rental restrictions have also been scaled back in the municipality Mayor Sabosik announced.

“Effective immediately, all Airbnb, VRBO’s and Short Term Rentals may resume as long as the rental term is for a minimum of at least 7 days,” he wrote. “Further, hotels and motels may resume operation at 25 percent capacity, and then increase to 50 percent capacity starting June 22, 2020. Door-to-door solicitation is still prohibited.”

