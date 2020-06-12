Lavallette honors heroes with street sign tribute

LAVALLETTE — The borough honored and paid tribute to residents who served in the military during its annual Memorial Day ceremony that was held virtually this year, via Youtube.

But this year, one councilman said he wanted to do more for fallen soldiers in the borough, taking the annual dedication a step further.

Headed by Councilman Robert Lamb, the Lavallette Council has placed the names of six residents, all veterans who gave their lives for their country, onto the street signs where they lived in the borough.

With the help of Borough Administrator Robert Brice and Ted Golubowski of Lavallette’s Public Works Department, the signs, which include the service member’s name, rank and overseas campaign, as well as the year of their death, were ordered, received and then installed in May.

“I felt recognition once a year seemed very slight for their ultimate sacrifice,” Councilman Lamb explained.

The signs are located on the residents’ street and Grand Central Avenue northbound.

Those honored are:

Pvt. Adolph Kurmin, who was killed in France during World War I.

Sgt. Harry Bloom, a local high school star athlete, lifeguard and Silver Medal recipient, was killed during World War II.

Ensign Isaac John Osborn, was captured by the Japanese in the South Pacific, he was tortured, abused and executed at the age of 21.

1st Lt. Martin J. Gavio, whose family was a part of Lavallette’s business district, was killed in Korea.

Maj. George Pollin, who flew F-4 Phantoms for the U.S. Air Force and was killed in Vietnam.

PFC Donald Skinner, who was killed in battle in Vietnam.

According to a press release, the signs will serve as a reminder all year long of Lavallette’s heroes who went off to war but never returned.

