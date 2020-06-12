Foundation donates $37K to support school library renovation

POINT PLEASANT — Memorial Middle School’s Media Center is receiving an upgrade, including a fresh coat of paint, new flooring, and furnishings, thanks to a $37,000 donation from the Point Pleasant Foundation for Excellence in Education.

During the June 8 meeting of the Point Pleasant School District Board of Education, members approved the donation of library furniture from Wisconsin-based furnishing company DEMCO, valued at $37,913.12, from the Point Pleasant Foundation for Excellence for the library.

“The foundation contacted me probably in the beginning of the year to sit down and talk about some potential uses of the money they have raised through fundraisers and things like that,” Superintendent Vincent S. Smith said.

“A few years ago the foundation donated about $40,000 to help upgrade our high school media center and they did an outstanding job with it and as a district we contributed to that cost as well with some of the things but they really funded the bulk of it for furniture and computers, so we talked about it and we kind of turned our attention to the Memorial Middle School Media Center.

“It’s something that probably in this day and age is outdated and we recognize that so we spoke with Mr. [Gary] Floyd [principal] and his librarian and agreed this was going to be the project.

“Linda Piscione, the media specialist, put together a plan and we all reviewed it and we have a really nice new set up that is going to take place … with the media center upgrade.”

Ms. Piscione spoke about some of the upgrades being initiated at the media center to help make the space more conducive to offer students a wider variety of resources.

“I have been there seven years and I have been wanting to create spaces in the library that would be for different functions, that could be used for multiple things,” she said. “Creating things like a reading lounge in one corner and a multi-media production area in another corner and a maker space in the third corner.

“We had library furniture that was not really conducive for making different formations. They were big, round, heavy oak tables and the chairs were matching and kids in middle school, they fidget more and they rock back and move, so they need chairs that allow them to be able to move and we want tables that would be able to flip up and nest so we can put them out of the way so we can have other functions in the library like our art show. Moving the tables around was always a hassle [so the] new furniture upgrade [will] make it a fun looking place.

“I also wanted some new bookcases to replace some of the older ones … and we’re going to have colorful beanbags.”

