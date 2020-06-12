Fire Company No.1 cancels annual clambake

BAY HEAD — Bay Head Fire Co. No. 1 has canceled its biggest fundraiser of the year.

Organizers announced this week that the 47th annual clambake scheduled for Aug. 17 will not take place this summer amid concerns and precautions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

“At our meeting on Thursday evening [June 4] the fire company decided we couldn’t safely hold our clambake with the number of people that traditionally attend so we have canceled it until next year,” Chief Joseph Todisco said Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We really didn’t have a choice. We were trying to delay as long as possible but we wanted to be fair to our vendors. We notified them first and called each of them because they plan for this each year and keep supplies large enough that we order, so it was a difficult decision.

“It’ll be a little difficult for the fire company because that [the clambake] represents 35 percent of our yearly income, but we’ll tighten our belt and hopefully next year will be bigger and better.”

For nearly five decades, community members from near and far have made their way to the department’s headquarters on Bridge Avenue to enjoy the annual clambake.

Since its inception, the annual clambake has grown to become one of the volunteer fire department’s largest fundraising endeavors, not only featuring thousands of steamers and more seafood delights, but craft beers, live music and a DJ, fire engine rides, face painting and much more.

“We couldn’t envision limiting it to 500 or 600 people because that is 50 percent of what we have each year … and how could you properly distance them?” Chief Todisco said.

“It made sense to just eliminate the thought of it for this year, keep everyone safe, and hopefully we’ll have a more enjoyable next year.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bay Head stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.