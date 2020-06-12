Council establishes new committee to sort out borough’s finances

BELMAR — As the borough tries to juggle multiple financial issues at once, the mayor and borough council voted to create a new committee to discuss ways to improve the borough’s coffers.

The new Financial Advisory Committee was created by Resolution 2020-121 at the borough’s June 3 meeting.

“We’re going to have meetings on a lot of different things, the water problems we had this year, and we don’t know how the beach is going to turn out there this year,” Mayor Mark Walsifer said at the borough council meeting. “Those are the things that we are going to look at and say ‘These are the costs of everything. Who has some ideas?’ so we could save some money.”

The borough has a lot of financial hurdles. A frequent issue for the borough council has been the more than $30 million of debt left by previous administrations. The surplus for the borough’s sewer utility has decreased in recent years, driven in part by inadequate water meters. The COVID-19 pandemic has meant the borough has had to limit the number of beachgoers allowed on the sand, which may have implications on the beach utility that is funded through the sale of seasonal and daily beach badges.

It is too late for the committee to have an impact on this year’s budget, according to the mayor, which he expects will be introduced soon. The introduction has been delayed so that the borough can balance its sewer utility. The pandemic has added another challenge to this year’s budget process.

Members of the committee were approved unanimously by the borough council.

Members of the committee include the mayor, Councilman Tom Carvelli, Chief Financial Officer Ricardo Llanos, Assistant Chief Financial Officer Christine Manolio, Business Administrator Edward Kirschenbaum, John Carvelli, Frederick Petschauer, Michael D’Agnes and Gregory Glezman. Their terms are set to expire at the end of the year.

Some members of the public criticized the borough’s choice of committee members. Cheryl Russo, a borough resident who ran for council last year on the Democratic ticket against Councilman Carvelli, said that the addition of John Carvelli, the councilman’s father, was “nepotism.”

