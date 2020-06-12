Brick Township to permit outdoor classes at Haven’s Farm

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Brick Township Mayor John Ducey announced at Tuesday night’s council meeting that the township’s Haven’s Homestead Museum will be permitted to hold outdoor yoga and exercise classes.

The resolution, approved unanimously by the council, is an opportunity for businesses to begin operations outdoors as coronavirus social distancing restrictions will likely remain longer for indoor operations.

The farm will be split into four different fields for different classes to take place. Interested businesses can get a permit to host a class through the recreation office.

The Mayor said the “beautiful space” will be rented out similarly to how teams rent the township’s fields for practices and games.