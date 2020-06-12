Borough moves to help restaurants create new outdoor dining spaces

LAVALLETTE — The borough will make it simpler for restaurants to have outdoor seating following Gov. Phil Murphy’s decision to allow outdoor seating beginning June 15. According to Borough Administrator Robert Brice, the move will allow for restaurants to use available space on sidewalks and side streets to set tables for their patrons. Mr. Brice said the council is glad to be helping these restaurants that have been through so much already. “Most of them have been shut down for three months or severely restricted in the amount of business they’ve been able to do,” he said. The borough plans to put tables on sidewalks, and sometime side-street parking spaces next to borough restaurants. The borough will be putting up proper barriers in place for side streets to keep patrons safe. The borough is meshing together protocols from the state agencies, the governor’s office and Alcoholic Beverage Control to allow this outdoor dining to take place in the borough. They will ad in their local rulings to keep borough guidelines followed. “There has to be adequate walking space and ADA compliant space for all of the sidewalks for proper entry of pedestrians and handicapped individuals,” said Mr. Brice. Restaurants will have to secure all of their chairs and tables so the borough does not run into any problems after closure. They also must provide proper garbage cleanup at their site. “While the governor’s requirement has certain sanitation requirements we want to make sure the areas where the tables are washed down every night,” said Mr. Brice. Any seating area that could be approved on the sidewalk as well as a portion of the side streets, in parking spaces, will be checked by the borough officials. “We’re not doing any seating on Grand Central Avenue [Route 35] for safety reasons and also because that would require state approval,” added Mr. Brice. Restaurants will still have to submit an application and a plan to the borough zoning office which will be reviewed by them as well as the chief of police. According to the governor, the state Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control will issue a special ruling to allow liquor-license holders to apply for a one-time permit to expand their premises for services under the new outdoor dining provision. Taverns must receive municipal approval and comply with local ordinances, he said. The special permit is expected to be in effect through mid-November. For the emergency action, the borough will suspend the $75 application fee normally in place for outdoor dining approvals.

Check out our other Lavallette stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.