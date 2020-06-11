Outdoor dining returns in a whole new way

After months of staying in, the time has finally come to go out again. While takeout and eating in has become the new norm during quarantine, outdoor dining will make its return next week. On Monday, June 15, Governor Murphy is allowing restaurants to reopen for outdoor dining while adhering to specific guidelines to keep everyone safe. Restaurants across Monmouth and Ocean counties have been hard at work preparing to reopen their patios and outdoor dining sections or in some cases have been creating new outdoor dining spaces for their customers to enjoy.

DINE OUT[SIDE] AGAIN

10th Ave Burrito, 801 Belmar Plaza, Belmar took to social media to share the good news of the upcoming reopening. The Instagram post read, “Dear valued customers, as of June 15th we will be open for outside dining while following all safety guidelines issued by the state. All tables will be first come, first serve and there will be an 80 minute time limit on tables to insure we serve all waiting customers. Please be patient with us while we learn our new routine! We cannot wait to see you guys.”

Beacon 70, 799 NJ-70, Brick also took to social media to announce their outdoor dining return on June 15. According to their Instagram post, they will be following all state guidelines to keep you safe and no reservations are necessary. They are excited to welcome all their friends and family back to celebrate.

MJ’s Restaurant, Bar & Grill misses you! Starting June 15, MJ’s is opening for outdoor dining at all seven of its locations: Tinton Falls, Matawan, Middletown, Spotswood, Neptune, Bayville and Monmouth Beach [Restaurant & BYO]. Their staff can’t wait to serve you. Reservations for outdoor dining are recommended, but not required. Outdoor dining will be weather permitting and there will be six foot social distancing between tables.

D’Arcy’s Tavern, 310 Main St., Bradley Beach has been hard at work setting up a tent in their parking lot to offer guests more outdoor dining space in addition to their outdoor deck dining. Beginning June 15, they will begin serving breakfast, lunch and dinner daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in their outside dining area or new tent area. The outdoor dining sections are table service only and reservations are suggested.

MORE TO COME

Many restaurants in Monmouth and Ocean counties are preparing to roll out new outdoor dining plans in the upcoming weeks. Make sure to stay up to date with your favorite restaurants to find out when they are reopening for outdoor dining and receive more information about their guidelines and protocols. In addition, check out next week’s Takeout Guide for more outdoor dining listings.