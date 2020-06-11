Murphy: Asbury Park measure risks virus resurgence

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday slammed Asbury Park’s decision to allow restaurants in the shore city to resume indoor dining, in violation of his executive order.

“We’ve lived through this already. We’ve gone through hell. Please, let’s not go back through it,” by opening up too soon and risking a COVID-19 resurgence, the governor said at his daily news briefing.

The Asbury Park City Council on Wednesday approved a resolution allowing restaurants to offer indoor dining at 25% of the building’s capacity or 50 people total, whichever is lower, beginning Monday.

“I fully understand and appreciate the economic pressures, believe me, especially on folks in small businesses, especially the hospitality industry. You’ve been crushed. We get it. We understand it,” Gov. Murphy said.

“But with all due respect, we cannot have communities mirroring the cavalier actions taken in other states which have not put a premium on making the health of their residents priority number one,” he said.

States like Texas Georgia and Florida, “which rushed to reopen, now are seeing increases in hospitalizations, in ICU counts, and more residents going on ventilators,” he said.

“My job, frankly, is not to worry about the next headline or, frankly, the next election. It’s about keeping that rate of transmission down. It’s about saving every single life that we can save together,” he said. “We have come too far together, folks, to see all the good the 9 million New Jerseyans have done, undone in haste.”

Asbury Park Mayor Amy Quinn, referring to the council’s indoor dining resolution, announced on her Facebook page: “Unless the Governor shuts it down, our businesses have a lot to do before Monday, June 15! Executive Order 152 allows indoor gatherings of up to 50 people or 25% capacity the only thing we did is added the ability to eat or drink.”

But Gov. Murphy specifically said indoor dining is not part of his order that increases the number of people allowed to gather indoors, allows downtown shops to welcome customers back inside, and allows outdoor restaurant seating, all with limits.

“I hope we’ll get to indoor dining sooner than later, but we’re not there yet,” he said. “Inside, sedentary, closed ventilation is hard.”

It will be up to local authorities to issue summonses to businesses that violate the order, N.J. State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan said.

“We’ve been actively engaging with the governing body,” in Asbury Park, Gov. Murphy added. “We will continue to enforce as evenly as we can and where we think public health is at risk.”

Restaurants have been shut for three months since the outbreak began, restricted to offering delivery or takeout.

The governor also noted that Thursday was the 100th day since the first coronavirus case was reported in New Jersey, on March 4. The number has risen 165,866 cases since then.

The state’s death toll stands at 12,565, with 70 new deaths reported on Wednesday.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.