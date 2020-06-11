Fishing tournament makes a splash

BRIELLE — Approximately 100 fishermen, women and children climbed aboard their boats in search of striped bass, bluefish and fluke last weekend during the Brielle Chamber of Commerce’s annual Family Fishing Tournament.

The fate of the 2020 tournament was called into question at the onset of the novel coronavirus outbreak in New Jersey, but the event’s organizers ultimately decided to move forward with a tournament modified to comply with social distancing guidelines.

Tournament Chairperson Derrick Ward estimated 20 boats participated last weekend.

“We were definitely off a little bit. We usually get [30 or more] boats … but under the circumstances we were very happy with the turnout,” Mr. Ward said.

Despite the slight decrease in participants, the chamber’s decision to hold the fishing tournament was very well-received by the community, according to Mr. Ward.

