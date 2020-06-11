BRADLEY BEACH — COVID-19 related expenses have left a dent in this year’s budget, which was introduced on Tuesday.

While borough officials proposed a rebalance of the sewer utility and general budget, a move which had been a priority of new council members sworn into office this year, the borough’s chief financial said that pandemic has cost the borough roughly $156,000.

The proposed budget this year totals $9,850,248, more than the $9,282,328 budget that the council passed last year. This year’s proposed budget is supported by a tax levy of $7,009,039 million, an increase from the $6,433,316 million levy in last year’s budget.

“We are going to see a tax increase to the tune of about nine percent,” Susan Rice, the borough’s chief financial officer, told the borough council when presenting the proposed budget on June 9. “The municipal tax rate … has been held steady [but] we have had an increase in assessed valuation of property in Bradley Beach, so because of that increased evaluation the average homeowner will see an increase to their taxes.”

This year’s tax rate is stable from last year, at .481 cents. The borough, however, has experienced an increase in its net taxable valuation. This year’s ratables total $1,458,545,700 compared to $1,345,674,200 last year.

The average assessed value, according to Ms. Rice is $663,000, meaning that a homeowner of a property assessed at the borough average would see a tax increase of $224 if the proposed budget is passed.

This year the borough has cut its capital expenditures in an effort to reduce the tax burden on homeowners as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The only capital expenditures that the borough has made for the coming budget is $15,000 for the borough’s fire company to buy a machine to sanitize its vehicles, and a police message board, valued at $20,000.

“I think sometimes with an increase in spending, there is sometimes an assumption that we are buying a lot more stuff, which can be described as capital expenditures, but we really do not have any in this budget in regard to capital [expenditures],” Mayor Gary Engelstad said.

