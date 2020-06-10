Wall Intermediate School hand-delivers diplomas to graduating eighth-graders

WALL TOWNSHIP — Wall Intermediate School eighth-graders couldn’t gather for commencement, but they did receive their diplomas personally delivered over the past week.

For Diploma Drop-Off Days, each of the 245 eighth-graders was given a specific time and date, ranging from June 3 to 8, to be ready, dressed in cap and gown, for the visit.

A bus went around to each student’s home, and graduating eighth-graders were personally presented with their diplomas by Principal Erin Embon. National Junior Honor Society members also received gold cords and Academic Excellence Award winners received a bronze, silver or gold medal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assistant Principal John Higham, assisted in the deliveries, photographing each student holding his or her diploma. The photos will be used in the school’s virtual graduation ceremony to be shared via Wall YouTube on June 16.

“We are so grateful to work in a community with such supportive families. It has been a pleasure getting to honor our students in this nontraditional graduation event,” Ms. Embon said. “Special thanks to our transportation department drivers, Bonnie Atkinson, Jimmy Nomikos, Bari Riccio and Melissa Smith, for volunteering to pick up the runs and drive us from house to house.

“We are also grateful for Kirstin Proctor, eighth-grade grade guidance counselor, who served as our cheerleader at each house. Our amazing WIS faculty and staff were there with us in spirit, but unfortunately due to social distancing guidelines, they weren’t allowed to come along for the ride,” Ms. Embon said.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.