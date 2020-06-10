Wall High School testing for mercury in gym floor

WALL TOWNSHIP — A gymnasium at Wall High School has been locked up with no entry permitted after samples of the rubber flooring were found to contain mercury in preliminary testing.

This week, air samples at the gym and additional samples of the flooring will be tested to confirm the original test results, Interim Superintendent of Schools Henry G. Cram told the board of education at its virtual workshop meeting on Tuesday, June 9.

Mr. Cram said the testing was “a proactive measure taken in response” to New Jersey Department of Health environmental guidelines issued to districts across the state this year.

Partner Engineering and Science conducted the tests and issued a report May 28 that was presented to the board’s finance and facilities committee on June 4, he said.

Mr. Cram said testing was also done of rubber gymnasium flooring at Allenwood and West Belmar elementary schools, but no detectable concentrations of mercury were found in those samples.

The results of the second round of testing at the high school flooring are expected by the end of the week, he said. Then, he said, “We’ll provide more specific information on the second series of tests and discuss and make public any preliminary steps required for remediation of the situation.”

In the meantime, the gymnasium has been locked up with signs placed on the doors saying no entry is permitted.

The teachers’ and administrators’ associations have been notified, Mr. Cram added.

Board President Ralph Addonizio commented: “The board is committed to communicating effectively with the public and the internal staff about the testing and as we have more information, we will continue to share that.”

Central School trailers

In another matter, district Business Administrator Brian Smyth said the facilities staff is going through a checklist regarding the planned removal of the defunct Central Elementary School classroom trailers.

The checklist, which involves guidelines from various agencies including the township building department and the state departments of labor, health and environmental protection, includes testing done to make sure there is no asbestos or lead paint in the structures, and no sewage contamination in the ground underneath.

“These are all things that were disallowed before the trailers were constructed,” Mr.Smyth said. “We’ve gone through those exercises to prove the fact that they don’t exist. We’re checking off those items and hopefully we’ll have them completed by the end of this week and we will look to schedule the actual removal of the trailers by the county once the permit is issued.”

The school board last fall decided to scrap rather than try to repair the trailers, which had been used for four classrooms since 2007. The district has a shared-services agreement with the Monmouth County Department of Public Works & Engineering for removal of the trailers.

