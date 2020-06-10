Wall High School 2020 yearbook is a wrap

WALL TOWNSHIP — Thanks to some quick pivoting, the Wall High School 2020 yearbook was finished on time despite the school being shut all spring by the coronavirus outbreak.

“When preparing the yearbook during lockdown, at first I was nervous that we would have a hard time not being able to collaborate in person,” said Brynn Heaney, freshman editor. “However, I know that because we had a small, tight-knit class that works together great, we could face our challenges in order to finish the book and make it the best possible. As a class we were able to hold weekly virtual meetings to discuss anything we needed to and we were still able to access the websites needed to complete the yearbook. Even though I was nervous at first, as a class we were able to work together to achieve our goals,” Brynn said.

The yearbook staff was nearly done by the time classes switched to virtual learning on March 16, Janet Andrews Molicki, the school yearbook adviser, said. The only spreads left to do were on spring sports and the spring musical “Beauty and the Beast.”

“I felt anxious about preparing the yearbook during lockdown because I didn’t think we would finish it since it was more difficult to communicate. I was lacking the one-on-one with my teacher and classmates,” said co-editor Rose Esquive; but in the end, the staffers succeeded in their task using some workarounds.

Ms. Molicki met with the students each week via Google Meets to discuss the status of the yearbook and to delegate work.

“Our deadline was April 22nd, so we waited as long as we could to see if we were going back to school and if spring sports would happen,” she said. “Luckily, Jostens, our yearbook company, has an online site called Yearbook Avenue, where we do all our work. So that transfer of work was easy, as we have been online all year long.”

“What we had to change was the way we would get spread approvals from our coaches, advisers and administrators,” she said. Instead of having them physically look at a page in school, Ms. Molicki made jpeg images of the spreads and emailed them for review.

“We had a couple of extra pages since we had no spring sports or musical, so we decided to devote a page to our virtual learning,” she said.

Julia Fischer, a senior in the Television Production 4 class, had created a video for the school’s new virtual morning show titled “Why We Stay Home,” in which she asked students and teachers to submit photos with a sign giving the reason they were staying home.

“Some said because of grandparents, others said for those with compromised immune systems. Julia was kind enough to share those pictures with us for another page in the yearbook. The yearbook class felt these two pages were crucial, as they were living through an important part of history,” Ms. Molicki said.

The yearbooks are being mailed to students, and luckily, there is even a plan for having them virtually signed by classmates. Students can go to the digital-yearbook-signing program offered by Jostens and get a personal URL that they can send to anyone they would like to sign their book.

“That person can write a message featuring fun fonts and digital stickers. When the student is done getting virtual signatures, they can print them out at home and insert them in their yearbook,” Ms. Molicki said.

“Working on the yearbook during the lockdown was definitely a change, but as a group, we worked through the lack of photos and other issues we came across and ended up completing the book on time,” said Kiley Hubbard, the photography editor.

“My friends and I in Yearbook were confident about completing the yearbook virtually since most of our work is done electronically,” said Amber Rooney, the design editor. “However, not being able to hand them out and celebrate the work we completed together, is very disappointing. Luckily, I have another year to enjoy it, but the seniors don’t, and they are the ones I really feel bad for.”

