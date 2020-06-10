Protest march, equality rally set for Friday in Wall Township

WALL TOWNSHIP — A peaceful protest march and rally calling for an end to racism is planned for Friday afternoon in Wall Township.

“I’m tired and my brothers are tired” of racism, said rally organizer and Wall resident Clarence Celius. The rally is among hundreds held across New Jersey in the wake of the May 25 death of George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis. A white police officer who knelt on Mr. Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest has been charged with his murder.

The tentative plan is for participants to park at Wall High School around 3 p.m. and then walk along 18th Avenue and Baileys Corner Road to Community Park behind the municipal complex for the rally, at about 4 p.m., Mr. Celius said. There also will be parking at Community Park for rally attendees who don’t want to walk in the march, he said.

Mr. Celius, who is black, said his parents immigrated from Haiti “chasing the American dream,” and he grew up in the Mews at Collingswood Park [now the Willows] development, where many of the black residents of Wall live. According to the 2010 Census, Wall Township’s population is 95 percent white and three percent black.

In general, Mr. Celius said, “Wall didn’t accept us because of our color,” and he hopes the rally fosters more inclusion among Wall Township residents.

“I want to create change, bring more diversity,” he said. “I’m doing it for the younger people, so they can grow and learn to love each other as one, to know that it’s cool to be nice to someone not in your culture.

“I’m just one voice,” he said, but since word about the rally has gotten around in Wall, “There has been so much love and support from the community.” He said speakers at the rally are to include clergy, friends and town officials.

On Monday, he and the Rev. Lyddale Akins, pastor of Triumphant Life Church, met with Police Chief Kenneth Brown Jr. and other officers to discuss plans for the walk and rally.

Mr. Celius said the Wall Township Police Department is “100 percent on board,” and told him police plan to close off roads along the march route, provide an escort, EMTs and security, as well as a stage for speakers.

“They really are very, very cooperative,” he said. On Tuesday, police Capt. Greg Carpino said the details of the march had not been finalized yet, but the police department would work to ensure the safety and security of all involved.

Mayor Carl Braun said he plans to participate in the rally. “It’s just an unknown time for this country, after something so egregious happened in Minneapolis,” he said.

Mr. Celius played basketball and football for Wall High School, and is a forward on the basketball team at Brookdale Community College, where he is studying social science.

He said while he had some white friends while attending Wall schools, other white students tended to avoid black students.

“I’d say maybe a dozen [white students] had a problem with me” because of his race, he said. “I tried to stay away.”

