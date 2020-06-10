Murphy: 1,600 more contact tracers to start up in June

TRENTON — New Jersey plans to bring on board 1,600 new coronavirus contact tracers this month, in addition to the 900 already at work at local health departments, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday. He said the expansion could grow to as many as 4,000 if there is a resurgence.

“COVID-19 is out there and among us. There is no vaccine yet, there are no proven therapeutics yet. The only real protections we have against coronavirus are social distancing, face covering, washing hands, testing and contact tracing,” he said.

“It’s not a question of whether the virus will come back. It will come back in some form or another, and I hope in a small form, but the question is what are we going to do about it. Contact tracing is a huge element in our ability to be prepared,” he said.

Members of the state’s Community Contact Tracing Corps are being trained by the Rutgers School of Public Health and local health departments, and the focus will be on interviewing skills, ethics and keeping the privacy of those contacted, he said.

“Our tracers will know the limits of what they need to do their jobs, and the limits of how that information will be used. We will not tolerate any tracer who steps outside those professional bounds,” he said.

They will be trained to use the CommCare database platform, with any personal information kept private with state-of-the-art encryption technology, Gov. Murphy said.

“It is not a tracking app for cell phones or GPS locations,” he added.

A close contact is considered to be someone who has interacted with an infected person at a distance of less than six feet for 10 minutes or more.

“It’s the job of contact tracers to notify these people that they may have been exposed, to urge them to get tested and help them self-quarantine, to help prevent further spread,” Gov. Murphy said.

“Our tracers will only contact those individuals whose names they’re given by someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. There will be no wild-goose chases or rogue investigations,” he said.

Contact tracers will never ask for financial information, Social Security numbers or immigration status, he added.

On Tuesday, New Jersey had 611 new positive cases reported and 156 patients newly hospitalized. The state has had 165,346 cases of COVID-19 since the first one was reported on March 4, and the state’s death toll now stands at 12,377.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

