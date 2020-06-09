Point Beach moves Offshore Grand Prix to September

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The borough’s 2020 Point Pleasant Beach Offshore Grand Prix has been rescheduled for September 25, 26 and 27, according to an announcement by the New Jersey Offshore Powerboat Racing Association [NJOPRA].

The event had already been postponed from this coming weekend to August.

“There probably is no single race more famous than the “Benihana Offshore Grand Prix”, and for many fans summer would not be complete without the boat race weekend of events,” reads the release.

According to NJOPRA officials, Mayor Paul Kanitra and the race committee had a very productive meeting in February to start planning this year’s event, but since then plans have changed.

“But as life changed everywhere and so many more crucial and important issues kept changing everyday, the race was put on hold,” the release reads.

The mayor, Offshore Powerboat Association President Ed Smith and , NJOPRA President Toni Potthoff worked together on finding a race date that would work and benefit everyone, the release states.

“After reviewing the race circuit schedule and considering the task of keeping the beach and boardwalk safe during the busy summer season with the new social guideline, it was decided by all… let’s keep the summer going and schedule race weekend at the end of September,” officials said.

According to the release, planning is starting as NJOPRA is now working to secure sponsorship, locations, and events.

“On a very sad note, NJOPRA mourns the passing of Ken and Norma Keller,” the release reads. “Norma was probably our biggest race fan and we will miss her smile and how excited she was each year to have the launch area at Ken’s Landing. Our sympathy goes out to her family.”

NJOPRA is an all-volunteer, not for profit group and organized the race in Point Pleasant Beach since 1969.

