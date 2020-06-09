NJ stay-at-home order lifted; larger gatherings allowed

TRENTON – On Tuesday, Gov. Phil Murphy lifted the sweeping stay-at-home order that had been in effect in New Jersey since March 21, and increased the number of people allowed at both indoor and outdoor gatherings.

“With more and more of our businesses reopening, we are no longer requiring you to stay at home, but we are asking you to continue to be responsible and safe,” the governor said. “And, when you do go out, please continue to wear face coverings and keep a social distance from others, whenever possible.”

His executive order immediately raises the number of people allowed at outdoor gatherings to 100. It also will permit outdoor gatherings of more than 100 persons explicitly for “First Amendment-protected outdoor activities – such as political protests or outdoor religious services,” he said.

The governor has come under fire for supporting recent racial-injustice protests across the state that have attracted large crowds in violation of his previous limit of 25 people at outdoor gatherings. He has encouraged people attending the rallies to wear face masks and get tested for COVID-19.

The governor said he anticipates being able to raise the limit on non-protest and non-religious outdoor activities to 250 people on June 22 and 500 people on July 3 if the downward trend in the coronavirus outbreak continues.

School districts that are planning graduations should plan for a 500-person limit to be in place by the time graduations resume in July, he said.

The new executive order lifts the number allowed at indoor gatherings, primarily for religious services, from 10 to whichever number is lower – 50 people total or 25% of a building’s capacity. All attendees must wear face coverings and stay six feet from each other.

“We have not only heard from our partners in our faith communities, but we have worked closely with many of them, and we believe this represents a responsible plan that ensures that religious services will be appropriately distanced and as safe as possible,” he said.

The order does not require houses of worship to open their doors if clergy do not feel comfortable doing so yet, he said. The indoor-gathering order does not include theaters or indoor dining at restaurants.

The order allowing public pools and private swim clubs to reopen June 22 will include outdoor recreational and entertainment businesses — except for amusement parks, water parks, and arcades, because they involve “large numbers of people coming into contact with high-touch surfaces,” Gov. Murphy said.

Summer camp safety rules

New Jersey’s Department of Health [DOH] on Tuesday issued health and safety rules for summer youth camps to be followed when they start up on July 6 or afterward. Under the guidelines:

Daily health screening for COVID-19 must be done at entry for campers and staff.

Cloth face coverings must be worn by staff and campers when social distancing of 6 feet between groups cannot be maintained.

Staff members are encouraged to wear cloth masks while working unless doing so would inhibit the individual’s health; the person is in extreme heat outdoors or in water.

Face coverings are not to be worn by children under age 2 because of the danger of suffocation.

Both indoor and outdoor camps should ensure that groups include the same children each day and the same staff each day to the maximum extent possible. Mixing between groups should be restricted.

Hand wash and sanitizer stations should be provided in numerous areas.

Gloves should be worn when handling or serving food to campers.

Social distancing is encouraged during transportation and vehicles should be cleaned and disinfected between each use.

Residential and overnight camps, off-site activities, field trips, contact sports and inter-group competitions are prohibited.

Youth camps are licensed by the DOH and applications must be submitted at least 14 days prior to the start date. Camps also must submit a COVID-19 operational plan no later than 24 hours prior to the opening date.

On May 29, the DOH announced the availability of up to $20 million in grants to assist child-care centers and youth summer camps in meeting health and safety guidelines in response to COVID-19.

