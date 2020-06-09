Charles J. Doherty

Charles J. Doherty, 87, of Wall Township, passed away at home quietly on Thursday, May 28, 2020 surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.

He and his wife of the 60 years, Barbara, had lived in Westfield for 38 years, where they raised their four children before moving to Wall in