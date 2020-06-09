Boro Hall brings outdoor dining to Brielle

BRIELLE — The borough council approved an executive order permitting outdoor dining at local food establishments and awarded a contract for the construction of the elevated water storage tank on Old Bridge Road during its meeting Monday night.

Executive Order No. 150 and its associated permit come in light of Gov. Phil Murphy’s June 3 announcement permitting restaurants to open for outdoor dining beginning June 15. Criteria for the borough’s outdoor dining permit include, but are not limited to, site plans approved by municipal officials and seating limitations. The $100 permit will expire November 30, 2020 or when the state authorizes the resumption of indoor dining, whichever event comes first.

The Tinton Falls-based J.F. Kiely Construction Company was selected from a pool of four bidders to construct the Old Bridge Road water tank for $3,479,675, according to a document provided to The Coast Star by business administrator Tom Nolan.

J.F. Kiely Construction Company has a 420-day project schedule to bring the water tank to “substantial completion,” according to the document.

