Lavallette introduces bond ordinance for capital improvements

LAVALLETTE — The borough introduced a bond ordinance during its meeting Monday for various capital improvements on borough streets.

The ordinance would appropriate $465,000, authorizing the issuance of $148,500, for improvements to New York Avenue as well as a few various projects around town.

According to the mayor around $200,000 of the appropriation will be for New York Avenue road improvements.

ADVERTISEMENT

The remaining $265,000 of the bond will go towards a number of projects including a new department of public works [DPW] dump truck.

“It certainly will make the borough more efficient,” said Mayor LaCicero.

According to Borough Administrator Robert Brice, the truck is well needed to help with beach operations and more.

The money will also go towards repairs to DPW facilities.

“One of the buildings needs a new roof,” said the mayor. “The siding is a little shabby, considering the improvement that were made to the rest of the borough.”

According to the Borough Administrator, some of the buildings need to be addressed structurally.

The final portion of the bond will go to the completion of the borough’s electric meters.

“Since Sandy, we have been replacing the electric meters to more efficient new models and this is the third and final phase of that,” said the mayor.

Mr. LaCicero said after the work, all meters in the borough will be up to date and able to be read from the street.

Check out our other Lavallette stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.