Janet Vogel Cooke

By
Star News Group Staff
-
54 views

Janet Vogel Cooke, born December 30, 1931, died June 7, 2020 at Preferred Care of Wall Township.

She was born and raised in Manasquan graduating from Manasquan High School in 1950. She was a devoted mother raising her family in Wall before moving to Florida in 1986, working in the medical field and spending time with