Hundreds join Black Lives Matter protest and march in Brick

BRICK TOWNSHIP —Several hundred protesters gathered at Brick Township’s Windward Beach Park to express outrage at the nation’s history of systematic racism and the death of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

The peaceful protest began at about 3 p.m., and was organized with the help of Amber Newman, Chris Rockwell and Rodney Coursey. The event featured several speakers as well as poetry readings at the bandshell before the crowd marched down Princeton Avenue, disrupting traffic in one lane at about 5 p.m. before returning to the park.

“We’re here because of George Floyd, but we’re also here because we can’t take a jog; because we can’t wear hooded sweatshirts; we’re here because of overzealous police officers who violate our rights; we’re here because of the stigma that comes with being black in America. I’m here because I’ve had enough. You guys are here because you’ve had enough,” Mr. Coursey said to the crowd.

“The days of racism and bigotry have ran its course. They [expletive] with the wrong generation,” he said.

Brick Township police officers looked on the crowd as people stood at attention while citizens took turns speaking, some emphasizing the optimism that large demonstrations such as this give them despite the circumstances behind the gathering.

“It makes me so happy to see all of you people here today, because this isn’t typically what you expect from Brick Township,” Mr. Rockwell said The 2010 census estimated Brick Township’s black population at about two percent.

“Saying ‘I’m not racist’ isn’t enough. You gotta be anti-racist. You gotta speak out,” he said.

Elie Lavarin, a Brick Township High School graduate who plays football at East Stroudsburg University spoke about growing up in Brick Township.

“We all know it’s a racist town and we have all been involved with racism growing up here,” he said. “But it has to stop and it stops now. It stops with us standing up … If we don’t stand for nothing, we will fall for something.”

Lakewood resident Shikel Rayside was brought to tears by the number of people who showed up, thanking her college roommate Ms. Newman for organizing.

“I was not expecting all of these people here,” she said emotionally to cheers, before asking what people plan to do next.

“Coming here is just the first step … but what are you going to do?” She asked.

