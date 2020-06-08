BELMAR — Following the governor’s announcement that restaurants may open up for outdoor dining starting on June 15, Mayor Mark Walsifer has issued additional guidance to local restaurants in an effort to avert overcrowding and comply with social distancing.

Expecting the opening of outdoor dining to attract crowds of diners to the borough’s restaurants, the mayor encouraged restaurant owners to avoid “big line ups” of patrons waiting to be seated.

“We are going to encourage [restaurants] to take cell phone numbers and as tables become available the hostess can call the cell phone number,” the mayor said at last week’s borough council meeting on June 3.

“We absolutely can’t have big long lines at any of these establishments. I know it’s been about 12 weeks since anyone can go out to have dinner and I think once it opens up there are going to be a lot of people out there,” the mayor added.

The governor signed an Executive Order 150 on June 3, allowing outdoor dining.

“Restaurants and bars throughout New Jersey have been immensely cooperative with necessary public health measures that were placed upon them while battling the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gov. Murphy. “Allowing outdoor dining and the expansion of alcohol-serving areas will allow restaurants and bars to begin welcoming customers back while continuing to comply with necessary social distancing guidance.”

According to a directive issued by the governor’s office, restaurants offering outdoor dining must obtain municipal approval, install signage throughout the restaurant that states that no one with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19 should enter and signage altering staff and customers to maintain a 6-foot distance.

Seating should be limited to eight diners per table, with seating arranged so that there is a 6-foot distance between parties. Six-foot demarcations also must be made in the waiting area.

Self-service food and drink stations, such as buffets and salad bars, are not allowed.

Tables must be disinfected, as well as chairs and other shared items, like condiments, before each use.

