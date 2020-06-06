Rules set for June 15 opening of downtown shops, outdoor dining

TRENTON — State officials on Thursday outlined safety regulations that must be followed when nonessential retail stores open and outdoor dining begins on June 15.

When downtown shops welcome customers back inside, “the non-essential rules of the road will be identical to essential retail” such as those rules that have been in place for supermarkets, Gov. Phil Murphy said at his daily coronavirus briefing.

“The good thing is, customers know the drill,” he said.

For example, to prevent overcrowding, shops will be limited to 50 percent of their official capacity; all employees and customers must wear face coverings; 6-foot social distancing is required; physical shields must separate cashiers and customers at check-outs; frequent sanitizing of high-use areas is required; special hours are to be set for high-risk customers where possible; and non-contact payment options are to be offered where possible.

No municipality or county may impose additional restrictions on retail businesses on their own, the governor said.

“There is one set of rules for everybody, regardless of where you are in the state,” he said.

“While it may seem odd for us to be wearing a face covering in our favorite local shop, with a store owner who may be our neighbor and friend, we have to recognize that this virus remains among us,” Gov. Murphy said. “COVID-19 doesn’t care whether we’re in a supermarket or a bookstore. Social distancing must remain our routine.”

Outdoor dining

The state Department of Health also released safety regulations governing the opening of outdoor seating at bars and restaurants starting June 15. The businesses must, among other requirements:

Obtain all required municipal approvals and permits;

Post signage stating that no one with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19 should enter;

Limit seating to a maximum of eight customers per table, with tables set six feet apart;

Eliminate buffets, salad bars and self-service drink stations;

Disinfect all tables, chairs and shared items such as menus, condiments and pens after each use;

Install partitions at cash registers, bars, host stands;

Ensure six feet of physical distance between workers and customers, except at the moment of payment and/or when employees are servicing the table;

Require infection control practices, such as regular hand washing, coughing and sneezing etiquette and proper tissue usage and disposal;

Require frequent sanitizing of high-touch areas like credit card machines, keypads and counters;

Require customers to provide a phone number if making a reservation to facilitate contact tracing;

Recommend customers wait in their cars or away from the premises while waiting for a table if the outdoor wait area cannot accommodate social distancing;

Alert customers via calls/texts to limit touching and use of shared objects such as pagers/buzzers;

Encourage the use of digital menus;

Decline entry to the indoor portion of the establishment to a customer who is not wearing a face covering, unless the customer has a medical reason for not doing so or is a child under 2 years of age;

Provide a hand sanitizer station for customers

In addition, regarding employees, restaurants must:

Require staff to wash their hands when entering the premises;

Conduct daily health checks such as temperature and symptom screening;

Send home employees with symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath;

Require all employees to wear face coverings;

Require employees to wear gloves when in contact with customers and when handing prepared foods or serving;

Provide all employees with face coverings and gloves;

Provide employees break time for repeated hand washing;

Provide hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes.

