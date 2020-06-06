Point Beach officials encouraged by Jenkinson’s Boardwalk opening

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Blue skies and temperatures in the 80s greeted beachgoers who flocked to Point Pleasant Beach on Saturday after the opening of Jenkinson’s Boardwalk and Beach to the public the previous day.

Safety measures and “social ambassadors” aided in opening in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I don’t think it could have gone any better. It was orderly and for the most part, people were behaving themselves,” Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra said Sunday, after taking “a walk up and down the coastline” on Saturday.



On Sunday, he added, “Everybody again is really properly socially distanced.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kanitra said that about 50 percent of the borough’s visitors were wearing face masks, a practice being strongly encouraged by state and local officials.

Employees from private businesses along the boardwalk served as “social ambassadors” over the weekend, reminding visitors of the proper way to social distance while still enjoying the day.

“The social distancing ambassadors were for educational purposes,” Mr. Kanitra said. “They did a really good job of reminding everybody of the distance they should have.”

Rides, amusements and games remained closed.

The opening comes a week after Memorial Day Weekend, which has traditionally marked the unofficial start of summer along the shore, but the mayor said the timing was all a part of the master plan that borough officials had developed specifically for Point Beach.

“We weren’t concerned with what other towns were doing…we were more concerned with what’s best for our town and our residents,” Mr. Kanitra said.

The mayor credited the social ambassadors with freeing up borough police to focus on enforcing traffic, parking and other local laws.

According to Councilman Doug Vitale, dull weather and COVID-19 has kept back crowd size from reaching large numbers since the beached opened. He said he expects to see crowds back in the borough as nicer and warmer weather approach.

Informational signs were posted on the boardwalk, along with hand-sanitizing stations installed at each beach-access point.

Parking restrictions were eased as the borough allowed private and public parking lots to open.

The borough’s remaining parking restrictions for non-residents were lifted today, June 5.

The decision to open came after the mayor, joined by Police Chief Joseph Michigan, Borough Administrator Christine Riehl and Head of Public Works John Trout toured the entire boardwalk with business owners and their security personnel.

According to Mayor Kanitra, the consensus after the tour was that allowing entry to the beach through the boardwalk’s beach corridors without also allowing people to walk along the entire boardwalk would be “counterproductive to public safety and therefore all barriers will be removed accordingly.”

Beach rates

Jenkinson’s Beach – Daily: $10 [$11 weekends], $5 for children. Season: $100, $75 for seniors and $50 for children. Half-season [July 18 to Labor Day]: $70, $35 for children.

Martell’s Beach – Daily: $9. Season: $125

Bradshaw’s Beach – Daily: $10, age 3 and under free. Season: $110

Maryland Avenue Beach – Daily Rates: $10, 12 and under free [when accompanied by an adult]. Season: $110, $65 for senior citizens.