Five tenants file suit against local motels, claimed to be unlawfully locked out

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Five tenants of two motels in the borough are suing after they claimed to be unlawfully locked out of their rooms last weekend.

James Mitchell, 59, Ashley Johnston, 27 and Amanda Faucher, 41, have filed separate suits against the Amethyst Beach Hotel, its owner John Fernicola and manager Amanda Wood.

Laura Mazzeo, 57, and Joseph Maggelet, 43, are also suing the Pelican Point Motel, its ownership Pelican Properties and its managing member Theresa Elkins.

The suits claim the defendants have also unlawfully locked out residents in order to clear out their rooms for higher-paying summer rentals.

