Firefighter reunites with woman he saved 37 years ago

SPRING LAKE — Almost four decades after a heroic rescue, Spring Lake resident and former New York City firefighter Eugene Pugliese had the opportunity to reconnect with the woman he saved when she was a small child.

Mr. Pugliese was an NYC firefighter for more than 20 years, spending the majority of his career with the Fire Department of New York’s Ladder Company 20. He had previously spent four years as a sergeant in the Marine Corps, serving one year in Vietnam, and upon his return spent four years as an NYC police officer.

During his time as a firefighter, he received two unit citations and the Walter Scott Medal for going beyond the Call of Duty in his heroic rescue of 4-year-old Deirdre Taylor on Dec. 29, 1983.

A New York Daily News article about the rescue hangs in his home, along with his accommodations from the fire department.

REUNION 37 YEARS IN THE MAKING

Ms. Taylor, 40, of Virginia is a nurse currently working on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. In April, she headed to New York for an eight-week-long assignment at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn.

During one of her shifts, firefighters had stopped by to deliver pizza and say thank you to the health care workers in the emergency department.

In the hopes of finding Mr. Pugliese, she asked one of the firefighters if they knew how to get in touch with him, and the firefighter gave her the phone number for Ladder 20.

She called the number, and to her surprise, found out that the chief is still in touch with Mr. Pugliese, who occasionally visits the station. The chief contacted him and about 40 minutes later, Ms. Taylor received a phone call.

“It was a really rewarding experience overall,” Ms. Taylor said. “Being able to say thank you to him is something I’ve been wanting to do for quite some time.

“I would have loved nothing more than to be able to give him a huge hug,” she said.

Mr. Pugliese and Ms. Taylor were not able to meet in person due to the coronavirus, but both plan on meeting when it is safe to do so.

Ms. Taylor said she doesn’t remember much from the actual fire, but had thought about Mr. Pugliese many times since then.

“What he did was really, really brave and if it wasn’t for him I wouldn’t be here,” Ms. Taylor said.

Mr. Pugliese said the reunion has been emotional for him, but has also brought joy to his life during a difficult time.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to be recognized again for something I did 37 years ago,” he said. “At 75 years old, it’s nice to have good things happen in your life like that.”

Through their conversations, Mr. Pugliese said they learned how much they have in common, including their mutual love of the Yankees and service in the U.S. military.

“She turned out to be a wonderful person,” Mr. Pugliese said. “I’m thrilled that she took the time to find me and I hope she’ll be in our lives for the rest of our lives.”

