Business administrator resigns from Hamilton Twp. job

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Borough business administrator John Barrett has resigned from his full-time position of chief financial officer of Hamilton Township, effective June 1, according to a township press release.

In May, an administrative law judge ruled Mr. Barrett should be fired from his CFO position, having found Mr. Barrett abused Hamilton Township’s sick leave policies to perform part-time work for other municipalities, including Spring Lake Heights.

Having accepted Mr. Barrett’s resignation, Hamilton Township subsequently withdrew and dismissed the tenure complaint resulting in Judge Jeff Masin’s May 6 decision against Mr. Barrett.

“Reaching an agreement with Mr. Barrett was in the best interest of all parties,” Hamilton Township Mayor Jeff Martin said. “It is both a faster and less costly resolution to end our disputes now than it would be if we allowed the process to continue. We now turn the page as we look to hire a new permanent CFO.”

A Conscientious Employee Protection Act [CEPA] case filed by Mr. Barrett has also been settled by Hamilton’s insurance company for $20,000, according to the township: “Under CEPA, had Mr. Barrett been awarded even one dollar, the Township would be responsible to pay for all of his attorney fees.”

Mr. Barrett became Hamilton Township CFO in 2008 and became a financial consultant to Spring Lake Heights the following year. He has worked as Spring Lake Heights’s part-time business administrator through his company, PM Consultants, since 2017.

