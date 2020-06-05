School: ‘We will tighten our belts’

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The school district will receive $23,188 less than expected in state aid during the 2020-2021 year, as Gov. Phil Murphy cuts $335 million in proposed aid to school districts throughout the state, due to the impact of the novel coronavirus on New Jersey’s coffers.

Despite the cut, the Spring Lake Heights school district will still see an over $10,000 bump in state aid from the previous year. However, the district — like all others in the state — passed its 2020-2021 budget with more aid in mind, having based its numbers on the initial aid proposal announced by Gov. Murphy in February.

“It is frustrating to find out this information after we finalized next year’s budget, but we do understand times are difficult right now for the state,” board of education President Jim McCarthy said. “Fortunately we are fiscally conservative at Spring Lake Heights Elementary and we will be able to handle the decrease this year.”

“We are currently looking at the impact this will have on our budget overall. It will likely impact our supply line, but that is to be expected to be determined as we work to see what expenses we will have relative to the forced closure,” school Superintendent John Spalthoff said. “We will ‘tighten our belts’ and make sure staffing and programs aren’t impacted.”

