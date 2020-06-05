School district moves to half-day schedule June 8

POINT PLEASANT — As the Point Pleasant School District enters the final weeks of the school year, students and faculty will move to half-day remote learning sessions effective Monday.

“As we approach the end of the 2019-2020 school year and our first experience with remote learning, there are several areas unable to be addressed as when school is being conducted under regular operation,” Superintendent Vincent S. Smith wrote in a recent letter to students and guardians.

“Examples of such are: end of year teacher reports; professional development; clearing out of student desks and lockers; etc. Customarily, the last four days of each school year are designated as half-day sessions for staff to address closing procedures.

“In order to afford staff the time necessary to complete all end-of-the-year tasks, the Board of Education is revising the 2019-2020 school calendar. Effective June 8 through June 19, 2020, schools will follow remote learning with half-day sessions.”

Mr. Smith elaborated about how the half-day remote learning schedule will support students and faculty.

“We have a lot of end-of-year activities, things the students do, a lot of things for our staff members to take care of things … and teachers don’t have the luxury of being in school and cleaning up so they can make time to come into the buildings. We’re keeping it to a minimum and schedule times, so we felt that was one of the reasons to do this,” he said Wednesday.

“I think remote learning, too, has really brought a lot of stress for everybody involved — teachers, students, families — and we’re just trying to ease that burden and take some time away from that. We’ve learned a lot from this and how we can improve it if we are in this position next year and we feel it was necessary to do.

“For students we’re not starting any new units and curriculum. This will allow kids to get caught up on some of the things that they need to still turn in, giving them some extra time for that.

“It has been a long time since March 17 and I think with everyone getting thrown into this and trying to work through it, trying to learn from our mistakes and … this was just something we needed to do.”

