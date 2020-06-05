OCHD: please continue social distancing

OCEAN COUNTY — The Ocean County Health Department is reminding residents that even as restrictions begin to loosen, they must continue to practice social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

This week, Gov. Phil Murphy said several restrictions would be relaxed, including outdoor dining options, opening summer camps and that in-person graduation ceremonies may be possible after July 6. Despite the excitement surrounding these changes, OCHD Public Health Coordinator Daniel Regeyne implores residents to continue social distancing, and that it is not optional if residents want to keep neighbors safe.

“The last thing the public health community wants to see is a trend backwards. It’s so imperative people not perceive the loosened restrictions to mean they can just move on from the social distancing measures including outdoors in public spaces,” Dr. Regenye said in a statement this week.

“No one said that social distancing is optional. While there are more vulnerable populations than others, it’s still everyone’s responsibility to do their part in protecting their communities.”

According to the OCHD, just over 30 percent of the 8,770 confirmed coronavirus cases in the county were individuals over 65 years of age and accounted for approximately 80 percent of all deaths as of June 1. The department noted that Ocean County has one of the highest senior populations in the Garden State with nearly 300,000 older adults.

Mr. Regenye explained that social distancing must be continued because while those aged 19 to 64 only accounted for 15 percent of Ocean County’s coronavirus deaths, they made up 62 percent of all cases.

“We just want people to play it smart as we move forward. We are still in uncharted waters and while we are learning so much more everyday about this virus we still need our residents’ cooperation as restrictions are eased and more people start to congregate whether it’s outdoor or indoor spaces,” he said.

The OCHD has asked residents to continue the following:

Wear a cloth face covering if out in public.

Practice social distancing (keep at least 6 feet away from you & others).

Follow good respiratory hygiene recommendations.

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or sleeve, not your hands.

Wash hands often with soap and water. Use an alcohol-based sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Stay home if you are sick and avoid sick people.

Review CDC travel advisories if planning travel.

No mass gatherings.

