MVC to add some services June 15; driver’s road tests start June 29

TRENTON — Teenagers unable to acquire their driver’s license during the pandemic lockdown will have a chance to go for their road tests later this month, and state Motor Vehicle Commission agencies are being “re-imagined” to provide speedier service, state officials say.

MVC agencies will resume offering pickup and drop-off transactions, but no indoor customer service, on June 15; and resume offering behind-the-wheel road tests and issuing new driver licenses and permits on June 29, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday.

“We know there’s a lot of pent-up demand for these services and the Motor Vehicle Commission is ready,” he said.

Since the lockdown, the state has extended dates to help those with expiring licenses, registrations, inspection stickers and temporary plates. License and registration renewals have continued online but customers haven’t been able to conduct business that requires in-person visits to an agency since March.

The MVC expects to triple its capacity for conducting road tests, to 10,800 per week, in order to clear the three-month backlog and get caught up within about 60 days, MVC Chief Administrator Brenda Sue Fulton said.

More than 100 bus inspectors have been reassigned and trained to become road-test examiners, she said, and an additional 11 temporary road-test courses will be set up at colleges throughout the state to accommodate all of the prospective new drivers.

“These are solely for those whose road tests appointments were canceled. You will be contacted by MVC with a link to get a new appointment,” Ms. Fulton said.

MVC agencies ‘re-imagined’

She said the closure has given the MVC a chance to rethink how it operates.

“Motor vehicle commission used to mean a lot of people crowded into small spaces. We can’t operate like that in a COVID -19 world,” Ms. Fulton said. “Our reopening re-imagines work flows and streamlined processes to ensure customers spend as little time as possible inside the MVC.”

The biggest change is that to increase efficiency, MVC agencies around the state have been designated as either licensing centers or vehicle centers. Licensing centers will offer all license and identification transactions, as well as driver testing. Vehicle centers will offer registration, title and license plate transactions.

“This will allow us to streamline our workflow, keep people separated and speed up service,” Ms. Fulton said.

Agency offices have been refitted with plexiglass barriers and floor spacing markers, and all customers and employees must wear face coverings.

On June 15, agencies will offer pickup and drop-off containers for transactions, but customers won’t be allowed for inside service yet, she said.

“Specifically, at the license centers, MVC will process and validate permits in bulk from driving schools and high schools on a drop-off basis. At vehicle centers, MVC will be processing registrations and titles in bulk from dealers. License plates can be surrendered and dropped off at the agencies.”

“I know that you want to hear that on June 15 we’re going to throw the doors open but we have to clear the backlog to make room for walk-in customers. We’ll also be turning systems on June 15 that will allow you to make appointments for road tests and real IDs.

June 29 date can be considered the reopening date, Ms. Fulton said.

She encouraged motorists to continue to use njmvc.gov for online transactions whenever possible.

“I know many people are anxious to register vehicles bought from private sellers, because you can’t do that online … because we have to protect the customer from fraud. However, we have developed a hybrid online and mail-in procedure that customers can sign up for at njmvc.gov.

“Our team has been working hard to make sure MVC can reopen in a way that protects our 2,783 employees and the six million customers we serve every year. We can’t do that all at once. We have to do it in stages,” she said.

“We haven’t been idle since we closed March 15,” she added. Since then, the MVC has assisted 60,000 suspended licenses cases, completed 17,000 registration and title transactions and validated 500 permits, she said. In addition, the MVC added online services, and customers renewed or replaced about 500,000 registrations and renewed 250,000 licenses during the closure, she said.

