Food drive receives 500 pounds of food

POINT PLEASANT — Upwards of 500 pounds of food was donated to support families in need during Memorial Middle School’s drive-by food drive Tuesday.

During the 2-hour morning and afternoon sessions on June 2, families from across the school community drove up to the middle school’s front entrance on Laura Herbert Drive to deliver non-perishable goods that will go to support those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Signs reading “We Are Boro Strong,” and “We Miss Our Students” lined the collection area, welcoming parents, students and community members, while upwards of a dozen faculty members wearing face masks readied to sort the goods into various boxes in front of the school entrance.

“We had around 60 families drive by and donate and it all probably would be equal to about 500 pounds,” said Courtney Fehring, who chairs the Food Drive Committee alongside faculty members Tracy Somerville, JamieLynn Cianci and Julie Koziel.

“Many students even rode up on their bikes to donate items. They were able to talk, from a safe distance and in masks, to the teachers they haven’t seen in so long.”

All donations from the Panthers Feeds Those in Need initiative are being distributed first to local families that are struggling from the economic impact of the pandemic, and then to Fulfill NJ, formerly the FoodBank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties.

“We were able to bring boxes of donations to one of our local families yesterday, and we’ll be doing more deliveries this and next week before donating the rest to Fulfill NJ,” Ms. Fehring said.

Many non-perishable items were donated during the drive including canned fruits and vegetables, beans, soups, ready-to-eat canned meals, pasta, peanut butter, jelly and cereal.

“We actually had someone donate $500 in Stop & Shop gift cards. They’ll be going to the local families with the food. I would say the biggest donations were the canned goods. Lots of peanut butter and pasta, too,” Ms. Fehring said.

“The atmosphere was positive. There was a camaraderie and a togetherness that I think we all needed — teachers, parents and students.”

