Brick woman charged with murder extradited back to Ocean County

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township woman charged with murdering her wife has been extradited back to Ocean County from Houston, Texas, where she was arrested May 20, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and Brick Township Police Chief James Riccio announced on Tuesday.

Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, 48, of Brick Township, was charged with the murder of Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus, 32, also of Brick Township. After a warrant was issued for her arrest on May 18, a national multi-agency manhunt ultimately ended with her arrest in Houston.

“The defendant was processed this afternoon at the Brick Township Police Department and is currently lodged in the Ocean County Jail,” Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer stated on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around noon on Sunday, May 17, Brick Township police discovered what they described as a “suspicious” and lifeless victim in a bedroom at 28 Creek Road, after responding to a report of an unresponsive woman.

An autopsy performed by the Ocean County Medical Examiner determined that the manner of death was homicide.

A joint investigation by the Ocean County Prosceutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Brick Township Police Department Detective Bureau and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit determined that a “cylindrical container used for the purpose of chilling wine” was the weapon used in the murder, consistent with the victim’s injuries, according to authorities.

After fleeing the scene of the crime on Creek Road in Brick Township, Ms. Gavilanez-Alectus was sought by law enforcement agencies as a fugitive. She was ultimately tracked down in Houston by members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Houston Police Department, authorities said.