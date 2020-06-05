Brick Police arrest nine for drugs last week

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit [SCU] made nine drug-related arrests during the past week, the department announced on Monday.

The first arrest occurred on Tuesday, May 26 when James McColley, 39, of Toms River was arrested by detectives from the department’s SCU who were investigating a suspicious vehicle around Yorktown Plaza, Brick Police Sgt. Jim Kelly announced in a press release. Mr. McColley was found in possession of a hypodermic needle with suspected heroin residue, a crack pipe and a quantity of crack cocaine. He was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance [CDS], possession of paraphernalia, possession of hypodermic needle and several traffic violations. He was lodged in Ocean County Jail.

On the same day, SCU detectives made two more arrests after observing a “CDS-related transaction” around the Walmart on Route 88. James Pasqualetto, 22, of Whiting and Therese Howard, 20, of Lakewood were found with THC [marijuana] cartridges and drug paraphernalia. Both were charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were released on a summons.

The next day, May 27, two more individuals were arrested by SCU detectives investigating a suspicious vehicle in the Waterside Gardens apartment complex off of Drum Point Road. Lewis Bishop, 20, of Brick Township and Janiece Granville, 18, of Berkley Township, were found in the vehicle, Brick police said. Mr. Bishop was found “multiple bags” of marijuana, and Ms. Granville was found with marijuana, THC oil in a hypodermic needle and a digital scale. Mr. Bishop was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of CDS and possession of paraphernalia and was lodged in the Ocean County Jail. Ms. Granville was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of CDS paraphernalia, possession of THC liquid, possession of a hypodermic needle and was released on summons.

On Thursday, May 28 SCU detectives responded to a report of a woman possibly using CDS in the port-a-potty at the Wawa on Lanes Mill Road. Neysa Rivera, 28, of Browns Mills, was seen by officers exiting the toilet apparently under the influence of a CDS. She was arrested and charged with obstruction, possession of heroin, possession of crack cocaine, possession of alprazolam [Xanax], a hypodermic needle and paraphernalia. She was lodged in the Ocean County Jail.

SCU detectives arrested two more individuals later that same day at the Maple Leaf Apartment Complex. Kevin Devlin, 39, of Brick Township and Thomas Smith, 41, also of Brick Township, were seen by officers “conducting a hand-to-hand drug transaction.” Further search of the suspects’ vehicle revealed a glass pipe and suspected crack cocaine.

“Upon further investigation, both were found to have and were charged with possession of approximately 45 wax folds of suspected heroin,” Sgt. Kelly said in the release.

Mr. Devlin and Mr. Smith were both charged with possession of crack cocaine, possession of heroin with intent to distribute and possession of paraphernalia. Mr. Devlin additionally had several outstanding warrants. Both men were lodged in the Ocean County Jail.

Also on May 28, police arrested Dalton Anderson, 23, of Lacey after a motor vehicle stop which yielded 2 ounces of marijuana, 2 ounces of THC liquid, THC edibles, packaging materials and drug paraphernalia. Mr. Anderson was charged with two counts of manufacturing CDS, two counts of possession of more than 50 grams of marijuana, possession of less than 50 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken and lodged in the Ocean County Jail.

