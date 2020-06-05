Borough volunteers work to beautify the borough

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Borough organizations have spent the spring sprucing up the borough adding new plantings, weeding and generally cleaning up public spaces.

Walk or drive through any part of the borough and you may see some of this hard work being put in by volunteers.

To beautify the borough, Members of the Environmental Commission, the Shade Tree Commission and the Beautification Committee have put in new trees and plants, all to improve Point Pleasant Beach.

Environmental Commission member Anne Lightburn said the groups have been working hard.

Volunteers weeded, mulched and planted in ground cover plants in tree wells along Arnold Avenue. The plantings are drought and sun tolerant and will grow back annually. Some coverings will flower adding to the aesthetic value of the downtown area.

“The bases of the trees have always been sort of an issue because they weren’t mulched, and they weren’t weeded,” said Ms. Lightburn. “So the Environmental Commission took it upon themselves this year to weed and mulch.”

She said assuming that the store owners water what’s in front of their stores, the planting should last.

Although right now the commission only spruced up three wells, Ms. Lightburn hopes owners will fix up the wells outside their shops.

“I think it’s something to inspire the other business owners to dress their spots up a bit,” she said.

For more information and cost, businesses can contact Anne Lightburn at 732-899-6133.

The Environmental Commission has also mulched and planted flowers in various spots around the borough.

This spring the Shade Tree Commission has planted 15 trees around borough streets.

“We’re basically targeting some barren streets,” said Ms. Lightburn.

The commission added these trees to Atlantic Avenue and Niblick Street, as well as a few other places.

“We’re trying to add trees where they have an impact,” said Ms. Lightburn.

“It’s been a busy, busy season for everybody,” she added.

The Beautification Committee spent its spring planting flowers all throughout town: in the barrels along Arnold Avenue, all around borough hall, as well as near the welcome sign coming into town from Brielle.

Volunteers including Councilwomen Arlene Testa and Caryn Byrnes helped out with the plantings.

Ms. Testa said the plantings near the welcome sign make for a nice entrance when you first come into town.

“We’re just really trying to beautify [the borough], working together as a team,” said Councilwoman Testa.

