Boro4Boro Shirt Project raises $5K

POINT PLEASANT — The Boro4Boro Shirt Project, a collaborative effort between 10 area eateries, retailers and other establishments, has raised $5,000 to support local first responders on the frontlines of the fight against the coronavirus.

On June 3, representatives of the businesses visited the headquarters of the Point Boro EMS Squad and Point Pleasant Fire Department Station 75 to present them with donations from the sale of the shirts.

“When we sat down originally, we figured with the initial round of 122 shirts it would raise about $2,500 and … would’ve been thrilled with just that,” said Chelsea Sweerus, of Bridge Ave Barber Shop. “The fact that within 48 hours we had sold out and had to start taking pre-orders for the next round, that blew our minds, and just the amount of support, and that it wasn’t just our community but beyond it, was even more amazing.”

Leaders of the first response organizations told The Ocean Star they were extremely grateful for the support.

“The Boro4Boro Healing Comes in Waves shirts was a huge success. We are so grateful for the love and support local businesses have shown us, knowing they are struggling emotionally and financially through this trying time,” said David Thergesen, president of Station 75. “We know most local businesses have been shut down because of COVID-19 and the fact they are still showing love and compassion for the first responders of Point Pleasant is just amazing.

“The money raised is a huge boost for us since we put on hold our fundraising efforts until people and businesses can get back to or close to the norm. We are eager to get back to the way things were and be able to drive up the street to shop and support our local businesses.”

Point Boro EMS Chief Andrew J. Welsh echoed the sentiments.

“The support that the town and the community have shown is incredible,” he said. “The members and I have really been touched by the ongoing support and the support of the local businesses. It really shows how great Point Pleasant is.”

